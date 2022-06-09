Global Lung CT Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Lung CT market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lung CT market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
2S Spiral Scan CT
16S Spiral Scan CT
64S Spiral Scan CT
128S Spiral Scan CT
256S Spiral Scan CT
Others
Segment by Application
Hospital
Clinic
Other
By Company
GE Healthcare
Siemens
Philips
Toshiba
Shimadzu
Hitachi
Samsung
Carestream Healthcare
NeuroLogica
Neusoft Medical
Shenzhen Anke High-tech
United-imaging
MARS Bioimaging
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Lung CT Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Lung CT Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 2S Spiral Scan CT
1.2.3 16S Spiral Scan CT
1.2.4 64S Spiral Scan CT
1.2.5 128S Spiral Scan CT
1.2.6 256S Spiral Scan CT
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Lung CT Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Clinic
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Lung CT Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Lung CT Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lung CT Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Lung CT Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Lung CT Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Lung CT by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Lung CT Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Lung CT Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Lung CT Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Lung CT Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Lung CT Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Lung CT Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10
