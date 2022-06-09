IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) in Global, including the following market information:

Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Configuration Management Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) include Microsft, Puppet, Flexera, BMC, Symantec (Broadcom), Dell EMC, Red Hat, IBM and Micro Focus and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Configuration Management

Cloud & Hybrid Management

Infrastructure Management

Service Orchestration & Automation Processes

Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Microsft

Puppet

Flexera

BMC

Symantec (Broadcom)

Dell EMC

Red Hat

IBM

Micro Focus

ServiceNow

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Product Type



