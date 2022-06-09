IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) in Global, including the following market information:
Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Configuration Management Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) include Microsft, Puppet, Flexera, BMC, Symantec (Broadcom), Dell EMC, Red Hat, IBM and Micro Focus and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Configuration Management
Cloud & Hybrid Management
Infrastructure Management
Service Orchestration & Automation Processes
Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Microsft
Puppet
Flexera
BMC
Symantec (Broadcom)
Dell EMC
Red Hat
IBM
Micro Focus
ServiceNow
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM) Product Type
