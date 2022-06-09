Global Anular Closure Device Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Anular Closure Device market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anular Closure Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Suturing System
Surgical Mesh
Reherniation Reduction Device
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Spine Surgery Centers
By Company
Intrinsic Therapeutics
Anulex Technologies, Inc.
Magellan Spine Technologies, Inc.
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anular Closure Device Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Anular Closure Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Suturing System
1.2.3 Surgical Mesh
1.2.4 Reherniation Reduction Device
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Anular Closure Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
1.3.4 Spine Surgery Centers
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Anular Closure Device Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Anular Closure Device Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anular Closure Device Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Anular Closure Device Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Anular Closure Device Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Anular Closure Device by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Anular Closure Device Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Anular Closure Device Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Anular Closure Device Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Anular Closure Device Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Anular Closure Dev
