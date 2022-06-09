Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Car accessories enable the consumer to upgrade their cars with advanced features. Passenger car accessories are gaining traction among consumers as they offer stylish look, entertainment and comfort.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket in Global, including the following market information:
Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
External Accessories Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket include Bridgestone Corporation, Continental, Michelin, Goodyear, Bosch, Mahler, Tenneco, ZF and HARMAN International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
External Accessories
Internal Accessories
Tire
Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Sedan
SUV
MPV
Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bridgestone Corporation
Continental
Michelin
Goodyear
Bosch
Mahler
Tenneco
ZF
HARMAN International
Alpine Electronics
Pioneer Corporation
DENSO
Hella
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1
