Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Car accessories enable the consumer to upgrade their cars with advanced features. Passenger car accessories are gaining traction among consumers as they offer stylish look, entertainment and comfort.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket in Global, including the following market information:

Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

External Accessories Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket include Bridgestone Corporation, Continental, Michelin, Goodyear, Bosch, Mahler, Tenneco, ZF and HARMAN International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

External Accessories

Internal Accessories

Tire

Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sedan

SUV

MPV

Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental

Michelin

Goodyear

Bosch

Mahler

Tenneco

ZF

HARMAN International

Alpine Electronics

Pioneer Corporation

DENSO

Hella

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1

