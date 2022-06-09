Global AI Chatbot Platform Market Research Report 2022
AI Chatbot Platform market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AI Chatbot Platform market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Website Chatbot
Messenger Chatbot
Segment by Application
E-commerce
Finance
Logistics
Catering Services
Other
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Nuance Communications
AWS
LogMeIn
Inbenta
Kore.ai
Gupshup
AIVO
Yellow Messenger
CogniCor Technologies
Passage AI
Chatfuel
SmartBots.ai
Botsify
MobileMonkey
Imperson
ManyChat, Inc.
Microsoft
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global AI Chatbot Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Website Chatbot
1.2.3 Messenger Chatbot
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global AI Chatbot Platform Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 E-commerce
1.3.3 Finance
1.3.4 Logistics
1.3.5 Catering Services
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global AI Chatbot Platform Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 AI Chatbot Platform Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 AI Chatbot Platform Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 AI Chatbot Platform Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 AI Chatbot Platform Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 AI Chatbot Platform Market Dynamics
2.3.1 AI Chatbot Platform Industry Trends
2.3.2 AI Chatbot Platform Market Drivers
2.3.3 AI Chatbot Platform Market Challenges
2.3.4 AI Chatbot Platform Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top AI Chatbot Platform Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top AI Chatbot Platform Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global AI Chatbot Platform Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global AI Chatbot Platform Market Share by Company Type (Tier
