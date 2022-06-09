Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Research Report 2022
Per Diem Nurse Staffing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Per Diem Nurse Staffing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Cath Lab Nurse
Intensive Care Technician
Others
Segment by Application
Hospital
Clinic
Nursing Home
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Novation Companies, Inc
FlexRN
AMN Healthcare
Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc
Cross Country Healthcare
Medical Staffing Network
HealthTrust Workforce Solutions
Flexwise Health, LLC
Supplemental Health Care
ATC Virgina
Accountable Healthcare Staffing, Inc
Favorite Healthcare Staffing Inc
GrapeTree Medical Staffing
Interim HealthCare Inc
CareerStaff Unlimited
Gifted Healthcare
InGenesis, Inc
ProLink Staffing
GHR Healthcare
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cath Lab Nurse
1.2.3 Intensive Care Technician
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Clinic
1.3.4 Nursing Home
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Per Diem Nurse Staffing Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Per Diem Nurse Staffing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Per Diem Nurse Staffing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Per Diem Nurse Staffing Industry Trends
2.3.2 Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Per Diem Nurse Staffing Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Per Diem Nurse Staffing Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Glob
