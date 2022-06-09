Global Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Ground and Cargo Handling Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ground and Cargo Handling Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Passenger Airlines

Cargo Airlines

Chartered Airlines

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger and Baggage Handling

Airplane and Apron Handling

Freight Handling

Logistics

Others

By Company

Hava?

Swissport International

BBA Aviation

DHL

Fraport

Glamco Aviation

Primeflight Aviation

Dnata

Menzies Aviation

Bird Group

Celebi Aviation

SATS

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS)

Aviapartner

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Passenger Airlines

1.2.3 Cargo Airlines

1.2.4 Chartered Airlines

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Passenger and Baggage Handling

1.3.3 Airplane and Apron Handling

1.3.4 Freight Handling

1.3.5 Logistics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Ground and Cargo Handling Services Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Ground and Cargo Handling Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Ground and Cargo Handling Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Ground and Cargo Handling Services Industry Trends

2.3.2 Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market Drivers

2.3.3 Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market Challenges

2.3.4 Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Play

