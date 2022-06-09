Global Tooth Replacement Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Tooth Replacement market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tooth Replacement market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Dental Prosthetics
Dental Implants
CAD/CAM Systems
Imaging and Surgical Planning
Dental Abutments
Dental Biomaterials
Segment by Application
Dental Clinics
Hospitals
Dental Laboratories
DSOs
Dental Academic and Research Centers
By Company
BEGO
Bicon
BIOTECH Dental
Bredent Medical
Carestream Dental
CeraRoot
Dentalpoint
Cortex Dental Implants Industries
Dentatus
Dentium
Geistlich Pharma
Ivoclar Vivadent
Medentis Medical
PLANMECA OY
SpiralTech Superior Dental Implants
Sweden & Martina
TAV Dental
VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter
A.B. Dental Devices
ADIN Dental Implant Systems
Align Technology
AVINENT
Danaher
Zimmer Biomet
Henry Schein
3Shape
Institut Straumann
Dentsply Sirona
TBR Implants Group
T-Plus Implant Tech
TRI Dental Implants Int.
Z-Systems
ZEST Anchors
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Tooth Replacement Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Dental Prosthetics
1.2.3 Dental Implants
1.2.4 CAD/CAM Systems
1.2.5 Imaging and Surgical Planning
1.2.6 Dental Abutments
1.2.7 Dental Biomaterials
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Tooth Replacement Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Dental Clinics
1.3.3 Hospitals
1.3.4 Dental Laboratories
1.3.5 DSOs
1.3.6 Dental Academic and Research Centers
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Tooth Replacement Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Tooth Replacement Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Tooth Replacement Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Tooth Replacement Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Tooth Replacement Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Tooth Replacement Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Tooth Replacement Industry Trends
2.3.2 Tooth Replacement Market Drivers
2.3.3 Tooth Replacement Market Challenges
2.3.4 Tooth Replacement Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Tooth Replacement Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Tooth Replacement Players by Revenu
