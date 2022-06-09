Global Smart City & Connected City Solutions Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Smart City & Connected City Solutions market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart City & Connected City Solutions market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Smart Grid
Smart Building
Smart Water Network
Smart Healthcare
Smart Education
Smart Security
Smart Transport
Segment by Application
Communications Industry
Transportation Industry
Express Industry
Government
Education
Others
By Company
Cisco
IBM
Oracle
Huawei
AT&T
China Mobile
NTT Communications
Verizon Communications
Vodafone
ABB
Itron
GE
Hitachi
Honeywell
Siemens
Nokia(Alcatel-Lucent)
Deutsche Telekom
Ericsson
HP
Microsoft
SAP SE
Schneider Electric
Telefonica
NEC Corporation
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Smart City & Connected City Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Smart Grid
1.2.3 Smart Building
1.2.4 Smart Water Network
1.2.5 Smart Healthcare
1.2.6 Smart Education
1.2.7 Smart Security
1.2.8 Smart Transport
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Smart City & Connected City Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Communications Industry
1.3.3 Transportation Industry
1.3.4 Express Industry
1.3.5 Government
1.3.6 Education
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Smart City & Connected City Solutions Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Smart City & Connected City Solutions Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Smart City & Connected City Solutions Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Smart City & Connected City Solutions Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Smart City & Connected City Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Smart City & Connected City Solutions Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Smart City & Connected City Solutions Industry Trends
2.3.2 Smart City & Connected City Solutions Market Drivers
2.3.3 Smart City & Conn
