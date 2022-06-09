Global and Regional Construction Hoist Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027

The global Construction Hoist market was valued at 78.25 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.78% from 2020 to 2027, based on our Researcher newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Construction Hoist is engineering equipment for the construction industry.Construction Hoist includes work platforms, transport platforms, as well as service elevator. Construction Hoist for transporting goods and building materials. The Construction Hoist consumption volume was 20351 Units in 2017 and is expected to reach 20888 Units in 2018 and 25234 Units in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.85% from 2018 to 2023. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (44.03%) in 2017, followed by the Europe and North America. China is expected to maintain the largest production and consumption status. At present, the manufactures of Construction Hoist are concentrated in China, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (Except China). China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 50% in 2017 by production volume. The following areas are Europe and North America. The global leading players in this market are Zoomlion, GJJ, Alimak, XL Industries, Hongda Construction, etc. The Construction Hoist market is spited to three segments, the Construction Hoist with transportation capacity below 2 ton, 2-3 ton and above 3 ton. the Construction Hoist with transportation capacity below 2 ton dominated the market, accounting for 58.65% production market in 2017. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of construction machine and the governments support, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

By Market Verdors:

Zoomlion

GJJ

Alimak

XL Industries

Hongda Construction

XCMG

Fangyuan

Guangxi Construction

SYS

Dahan

Sichuan Construction

B?cker

STROS

GEDA

Zhejiang Construction Machinery Group

China State Construction

Jaypee

ELECTROELSA

BetaMax

By Types:

Below 2 ton

2-3 ton

Above 3 ton

By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Construction Hoist Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Construction Hoist Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Construction Hoist Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Construction Hoist Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Construction Hoist Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Construction Hoist Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Construction Hoist (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Construction Hoist Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Construction Hoist Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Construction Hoist (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Construction Hoist Consumption and

