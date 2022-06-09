Global Facility Management for Health Care Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Facility Management for Health Care market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Facility Management for Health Care market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Plumbing
Air Conditioning Maintenance
Fire Protection Systems
Mechanical & Electrical Maintenance
Cleaning and Pest Control
Laundry
Catering
Waste Management
Security
Others
Segment by Application
Hospital
Ambulatory Service Centers
Long-Term Health Facilities
Clinics
Others
By Company
ISS World Services
Mitie Group PLC
Ecolab USA
ABM
OCS Group
Jones Lang LaSalle
Aramark
Founders3 Real Estate
Medxcel
Sodexo
Vanguard Resources
Compass Group
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Facility Management for Health Care Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Plumbing
1.2.3 Air Conditioning Maintenance
1.2.4 Fire Protection Systems
1.2.5 Mechanical & Electrical Maintenance
1.2.6 Cleaning and Pest Control
1.2.7 Laundry
1.2.8 Catering
1.2.9 Waste Management
1.2.10 Security
1.2.11 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Facility Management for Health Care Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Ambulatory Service Centers
1.3.4 Long-Term Health Facilities
1.3.5 Clinics
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Facility Management for Health Care Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Facility Management for Health Care Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Facility Management for Health Care Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Facility Management for Health Care Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Facility Management for Health Care Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Facility Management for Health Care Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Facility Management for Health Care Industry Trends
2.3.2 Facility Management f
