Global and Regional Plastic Gears Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027

The global Plastic Gears market was valued at 3068.77 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.17% from 2020 to 2027, based on our Researcher newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Plastic gears have positioned themselves as serious alternatives to traditional metal gears in a wide variety of applications. The use of plastic gears has expanded from low power, precision motion transmission into more demanding power transmission applications. As designers push the limits of acceptable plastic gear applications, more is learned about the behavior of plastics in gearing and how to take advantage of their unique characteristics. Plastic gears provide a number of advantages over metal gears. They have less weight, lower inertia, and run much quieter than their metal counterparts. Plastic gears often require no lubrication or can be compounded with internal lubricants such as PTFE or silicone. Plastic gears usually have a lower unit cost than metal gears, and can be designed to incorporate other features needed in the assembly (part consolidation). These gears are also resistant to many corrosive environments. The first use of thermoplastic gears undoubtedly consisted of neat nylon and acetal gears carrying low loads at low speeds. As the advantages of using thermoplastic gears became clearer and new, higher performance materials became available, designers began using plastic gears in more demanding applications. The use of reinforcements and internal lubricants compounded into these materials has expanded their use even more. Plastic gears have positioned themselves as serious alternatives to traditional metal gears in a wide variety of applications. Plastic gears provide a number of advantages over metal gears. They have less weight, lower inertia, and run much quieter than their metal counterparts. The main raw materials of plastic gears include PBT, nylon resin, POM, PET. In recent years, high-performance plastics developed rapidly (PEEK, PPS, FP, LCP, etc.). More and more high-performance plastic is used for plastic gears. However, the price of high-performance plastic is almost ten times the price of ordinary plastic or more. As a result, high-performance plastic gears have a smaller market share. However, high-performance plastic gears will be a direction for market development. Dupont, SABIC, Asahi Kasei, Polyplastics, Teijin, Mitsubishi, BASF, Ticona and LG are the leading producers of raw materials. Dupont has the world`s most supply capacity.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

POM Plastic Gears

PBT Plastic Gears

Nylon Resin Plastic Gears

PET Plastic Gears

PC Plastic Gears

High Performance Plastics Gears

By Applications:

Automobile Industry

Electronic and Electrical Appliances

Industrial Equipment

Medical Industry

