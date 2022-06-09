Global Forensic Testing Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Forensic Testing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Forensic Testing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
DNA Profiling
Fingerprinting Analysis
Drug Analysis
Firearm Analysis
Others
Segment by Application
Medical Examination
Coroners
Government
Law Enforcement Agencies
Others
By Company
NMS Labs
Thermo Fisher Scientific
3M Company
Agilent Technologies
Belkasoft
General Electric Company
LGC Limited
MorphoTrust USA
Ultra Electronics Forensic Technology
Socotec
MSAB
Merck
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Forensic Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 DNA Profiling
1.2.3 Fingerprinting Analysis
1.2.4 Drug Analysis
1.2.5 Firearm Analysis
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Forensic Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Medical Examination
1.3.3 Coroners
1.3.4 Government
1.3.5 Law Enforcement Agencies
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Forensic Testing Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Forensic Testing Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Forensic Testing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Forensic Testing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Forensic Testing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Forensic Testing Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Forensic Testing Industry Trends
2.3.2 Forensic Testing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Forensic Testing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Forensic Testing Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Forensic Testing Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Forensic Testing Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Forensic Testing Revenue Market Share by Players (
