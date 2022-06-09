Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Online Food Delivery Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Online Food Delivery Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Restaurant-to-Consumer
Platform-to-Consumer
Segment by Application
Cash on Delivery
Online
By Company
Just Eat Holding Limited
Takeaway.com
DoorDash
Swiggy
Uber Technologies Inc.
Zomato
Flytrex
Postmates Inc.
GrubHub
Seamless
Munchery
Instacart
Eat24
ELE
Delivery Hero
Deliveroo
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Restaurant-to-Consumer
1.2.3 Platform-to-Consumer
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cash on Delivery
1.3.3 Online
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Online Food Delivery Services Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Online Food Delivery Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Online Food Delivery Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Online Food Delivery Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Online Food Delivery Services Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Online Food Delivery Services Industry Trends
2.3.2 Online Food Delivery Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Online Food Delivery Services Market Challenges
2.3.4 Online Food Delivery Services Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Online Food Delivery Services Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Online Food Delivery Services Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Online Food Delivery Services Revenue
