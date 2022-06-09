Construction in Ukraine – Key Trends and Opportunities (H1 2021)

Summary

Prior to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the construction industry in Ukraine was growing at a robust pace. Although the country was not immune to the COVID-19 crisis, the construction industry was not affected to the same extent as other markets in Europe. Ukraine?s construction industry registered growth of 5.2% in real terms in 2020, following annual growth of 23.9% in 2019. The industry?s output value, measured at constant 2017 US dollar exchange rates, increased from US$16.5 billion in 2019 to US$17.3 billion in 2020.

expects the construction industry to continue to recover in 2021, growing by 5.4% in real terms, and then expand at an annual average rate of 8.2% between 2022 and 2025. Over the forecast period, the industry?s output is expected to be supported by the government?s investment on the development of transport infrastructure, energy and utilities and industrial construction projects. Additionally, financial assistance from the EU will support growth of the construction industry over the forecast period.

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine (MoIU) is undertaking the infrastructure development program in Ukraine. With an expected investment of UAH93.7 billion (US$3.4 billion), the program involves the construction and reconstruction of transport infrastructures, energy infrastructures and related facilities, and the installation of power facilities. The program is expected to be completed by the end of 2030.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) agreed to provide a loan worth UAH2 billion (US$74.1 million) to Ukraine to support road infrastructure project in the country. Of the total, UAH1.2 million (US$45.6 million) will be allocated to reconstruct 95.3km-long two regional highways in Dnipropetrovsk region and UAH768 million (US$28.5 million) to construct a bridge over a railway line.

In June 2021, an agreement was signed between Ukraine and the World Bank worth UAH9.8 billion (US$350 million) for the systemic project Development Policy Loan for Economic Recovery (DPL). The plan is to implement COVID-19 measures, finance the state budget and support economic development.

This report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into Ukraine?s construction industry, including –

– Ukraine?s construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

– Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in Ukraine?s construction industry

– Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Ukraine. It provides –

– Historical (2016-2020) and forecast (2021-2025) valuations of the construction industry in Ukraine, featuring details of key growth drivers.

– Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

– Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

– Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

