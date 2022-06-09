Advertisement Posting Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Advertisement Posting Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Advertisement Posting Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Advertisement Posting Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Real Estate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Advertisement Posting Services include Schibsted-Adevinta, OLX Group, 58.com, eBay Classifieds Group, Craigslist, Carousell, Zoopla, Adpost.com and Trovit Search, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Advertisement Posting Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Advertisement Posting Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Advertisement Posting Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

Others

Global Advertisement Posting Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Advertisement Posting Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Enterprise

Personal

Global Advertisement Posting Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Advertisement Posting Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Advertisement Posting Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Advertisement Posting Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Schibsted-Adevinta

OLX Group

58.com

eBay Classifieds Group

Craigslist

Carousell

Zoopla

Adpost.com

Trovit Search

Quikr

Oodle

Mitula Group

ClickIndia

Yakaz

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Advertisement Posting Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Advertisement Posting Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Advertisement Posting Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Advertisement Posting Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Advertisement Posting Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Advertisement Posting Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Advertisement Posting Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Advertisement Posting Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Advertisement Posting Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Advertisement Posting Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advertisement Posting Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Advertisement Posting Services Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

