Construction in Malaysia – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025 (Q3 2021)

Summary

Malaysia?s construction industry is forecast to record growth of 11.2% in 2021, following a contraction of 19.4% in 2020, though the imposition of Full Movement Control Order or ?FMCO? from 1st June 2021, poses a significant downside risk to this forecast. The outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the subsequent lockdown restrictions continue to weigh on the industry?s output, but owing to low base effects, the industry is expected to post growth in the remaining quarter of the year. Reflecting the pandemic?s impact on construction activities, the industry?s value-add fell by 10.4% year on year (YoY) in Q1 2021, preceded by year-on-year (Y-o-Y) contractions of 13.9% in Q4, 12.4% in Q3 and 44.5% in Q2 2020, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

forecasts suggest the construction industry is expected to grow by 7.1% in 2022 and record an annual average growth rate of 6.2% between 2023-2025, supported by investments in transportation and energy projects. In December 2020, the government approved its 2021 Budget, worth MYR322.5 billion (US$75.8 billion), which is the largest in the country's history – 2.4% higher than 2019?s budget of MYR314.7 billion (US$74 billion). Of the total budget, 73.3% is allocated towards operational expenditure, 21.4% towards development expenditure and the remaining 5.3% towards dealing with COVID-19.

The industry's growth over the forecast period will be supported by a recovery in economic conditions, coupled with investments in infrastructure, renewable energy, and residential, telecommunications and water infrastructure projects. As part of the 2021 Budget, the government allocated a total of MYR9.6 billion (US$2.3 billion) to the state governments of Sabah and Sarawak to upgrade road, power, and water infrastructure projects, as well as to improve health and education facilities. Forecast-period growth will also be driven by the government's target to produce 20% of its energy from renewable energy sources by 2025, and its target of building one million housing units for low-income earners by the end of 2029.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 COVID-19 Status

3.5 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

– Outlook

– Latest news and developments

– Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

– Outlook

– Project analytics

– Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

– Outlook

– Project analytics

– Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

– Outlook

– Project analytics

– Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

– Outlook

– Project analytics

– Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

– Outlook

– Project analytics

– Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

– Outlook

– Project analytics

– Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

7.1 What is this Report About?

7.2 Definitions

7.3 CRI Methodology

7.4 GlobalData Construction

