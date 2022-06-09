Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software include Maintenance Connection, EMaint, Dude Solutions, Hippo, IBM, ServiceChannel, Fiix, UpKeep and Siveco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial and Manufacturing
Logistics and Retail
Education and Government
Healthcare and Others
Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Maintenance Connection
EMaint
Dude Solutions
Hippo
IBM
ServiceChannel
Fiix
UpKeep
Siveco
IFS
ManagerPlus
Axxerion
MPulse
MVP Plant
MCS Solutions
DPSI
Real Asset Management
MicroMain
FasTrak
FMX
Sierra
Orion IXL Bhd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Computerized Maintenance
