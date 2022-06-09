Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hardware
Software
Services
Segment by Application
Government and Public Services
Industrial
Agricultural
Transportation
Financial
Medical
Electric Power
Entertainment
Education
By Company
Intel
Huawei
OpenFog
Linux
China Telecom
Microsoft
Amazon
Zenlayer
Wangsu
ZTE
Cisco Systems
General Electric Company
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hardware
1.2.3 Software
1.2.4 Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Government and Public Services
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Agricultural
1.3.5 Transportation
1.3.6 Financial
1.3.7 Medical
1.3.8 Electric Power
1.3.9 Entertainment
1.3.10 Education
1.3.11 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
