Global Automatic Identification Systems(AIS) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Automatic Identification Systems(AIS) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automatic Identification Systems(AIS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Class A AIS
Class B AIS
AIS Base Stations
Segment by Application
Fleet Management
Vessel Tracking
Maritime Security
Others Applications
By Company
SAAB
Furuno Electric
Exactearth
Orbcomm
Kongsberg Gruppen
L-3 Communication Holdings
Japan Radio Company
True Heading
Garmin International
CNS Systems
Transas Marine
Comnav Marine
Raymarine
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Automatic Identification Systems(AIS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Class A AIS
1.2.3 Class B AIS
1.2.4 AIS Base Stations
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automatic Identification Systems(AIS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Fleet Management
1.3.3 Vessel Tracking
1.3.4 Maritime Security
1.3.5 Others Applications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Automatic Identification Systems(AIS) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Automatic Identification Systems(AIS) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Automatic Identification Systems(AIS) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Automatic Identification Systems(AIS) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Automatic Identification Systems(AIS) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Automatic Identification Systems(AIS) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Automatic Identification Systems(AIS) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Automatic Identification Systems(AIS) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Automatic Identification Systems(AIS) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Automatic Identification Systems(AIS) Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Automatic
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Automatic Identification Systems(AIS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Satellite-Based Automatic Identification Systems (S-AIS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Shipboard Automatic Identification Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automatic Vehicle Identification (AVI) Systems Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027