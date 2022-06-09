Global Cannabis Testing Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Cannabis Testing Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cannabis Testing Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Potency Testing
Terpene Profiling
Heavy Metal Testing
Pesticide Screening
Microscopy Testing
Residual Solvent Screening
Others
Segment by Application
Cannabis Drug Manufacturers
Cannabis Cultivators/Growers
Research Institutes
By Company
Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC)
SC Labs
Steep Hill, Inc.
SGS Canada Inc.
CW ANALYTICAL
PharmLabs
GreenLeaf Lab
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Cannabis Testing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Potency Testing
1.2.3 Terpene Profiling
1.2.4 Heavy Metal Testing
1.2.5 Pesticide Screening
1.2.6 Microscopy Testing
1.2.7 Residual Solvent Screening
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cannabis Testing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cannabis Drug Manufacturers
1.3.3 Cannabis Cultivators/Growers
1.3.4 Research Institutes
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Cannabis Testing Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Cannabis Testing Services Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Cannabis Testing Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Cannabis Testing Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Cannabis Testing Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Cannabis Testing Services Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Cannabis Testing Services Industry Trends
2.3.2 Cannabis Testing Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Cannabis Testing Services Market Challenges
2.3.4 Cannabis Testing Services Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Cannabis Testing S
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Cannabis Products Testing Services Market Research Report 2022
Global Cannabis Testing Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027