Global Cannabis Testing Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Cannabis Testing Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cannabis Testing Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Potency Testing

Terpene Profiling

Heavy Metal Testing

Pesticide Screening

Microscopy Testing

Residual Solvent Screening

Others

Segment by Application

Cannabis Drug Manufacturers

Cannabis Cultivators/Growers

Research Institutes

By Company

Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC)

SC Labs

Steep Hill, Inc.

SGS Canada Inc.

CW ANALYTICAL

PharmLabs

GreenLeaf Lab

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Cannabis Testing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Potency Testing

1.2.3 Terpene Profiling

1.2.4 Heavy Metal Testing

1.2.5 Pesticide Screening

1.2.6 Microscopy Testing

1.2.7 Residual Solvent Screening

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cannabis Testing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Cannabis Drug Manufacturers

1.3.3 Cannabis Cultivators/Growers

1.3.4 Research Institutes

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Cannabis Testing Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Cannabis Testing Services Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Cannabis Testing Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Cannabis Testing Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Cannabis Testing Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Cannabis Testing Services Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Cannabis Testing Services Industry Trends

2.3.2 Cannabis Testing Services Market Drivers

2.3.3 Cannabis Testing Services Market Challenges

2.3.4 Cannabis Testing Services Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Cannabis Testing S

