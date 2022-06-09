Global Pen-testing Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Pen-testing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pen-testing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Network Penetration Testing

Web & Wireless Penetration Testing

Social Engineering Penetration Testing

Cloud Infrastructure Penetration Testing

Segment by Application

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Company

Synopsys(Cigital)

Acunetix

Checkmarx

Qualys

Rapid7

CA Technologies(Veracode)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Whitehat Security

Trustwave Holdings

Contrast Security

Portswigger

Wireshark

Netsparker

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Pen-testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Network Penetration Testing

1.2.3 Web & Wireless Penetration Testing

1.2.4 Social Engineering Penetration Testing

1.2.5 Cloud Infrastructure Penetration Testing

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Pen-testing Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

1.3.3 Large Enterprises

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Pen-testing Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Pen-testing Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Pen-testing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Pen-testing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Pen-testing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Pen-testing Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Pen-testing Industry Trends

2.3.2 Pen-testing Market Drivers

2.3.3 Pen-testing Market Challenges

2.3.4 Pen-testing Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Pen-testing Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Pen-testing Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Pen-testing Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Pen-testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier

