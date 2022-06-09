Global Pen-testing Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Pen-testing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pen-testing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Network Penetration Testing
Web & Wireless Penetration Testing
Social Engineering Penetration Testing
Cloud Infrastructure Penetration Testing
Segment by Application
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Company
Synopsys(Cigital)
Acunetix
Checkmarx
Qualys
Rapid7
CA Technologies(Veracode)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
IBM
Whitehat Security
Trustwave Holdings
Contrast Security
Portswigger
Wireshark
Netsparker
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Pen-testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Network Penetration Testing
1.2.3 Web & Wireless Penetration Testing
1.2.4 Social Engineering Penetration Testing
1.2.5 Cloud Infrastructure Penetration Testing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pen-testing Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Small and Medium Enterprises
1.3.3 Large Enterprises
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Pen-testing Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Pen-testing Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Pen-testing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Pen-testing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Pen-testing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Pen-testing Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Pen-testing Industry Trends
2.3.2 Pen-testing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Pen-testing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Pen-testing Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Pen-testing Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Pen-testing Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Pen-testing Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Pen-testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier
