Energy Trading and Risk Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Energy Trading and Risk Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Energy Trading and Risk Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Energy Trading and Risk Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Energy Trading and Risk Management Software include OpenLink, FIS, Sapient, Accenture, Trayport, Allegro, ABB, Triple Point and SAP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Energy Trading and Risk Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Energy Trading and Risk Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Energy Trading and Risk Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global Energy Trading and Risk Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Energy Trading and Risk Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Natural Gas

Oil and Products

Other

Global Energy Trading and Risk Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Energy Trading and Risk Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Energy Trading and Risk Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Energy Trading and Risk Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

OpenLink

FIS

Sapient

Accenture

Trayport

Allegro

ABB

Triple Point

SAP

Amphora

Eka Software

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Energy Trading and Risk Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Energy Trading and Risk Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Energy Trading and Risk Management Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Energy Trading and Risk Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Energy Trading and Risk Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Energy Trading and Risk Management Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Energy Trading and Risk Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Energy Trading and Risk Management Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Energy Trading and Risk Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Energy Trading and Risk Management Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Energy Trading and Risk Management Softw

