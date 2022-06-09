Quick Service Restaurant Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Quick Service Restaurant Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
Global Quick Service Restaurant Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Quick Service Restaurant Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Quick Service Restaurant Solutions include Verifone Systems Inc, NCR Corporation, Cognizant, PAR Technology Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., LG, Panasonic Corporation, Oracle Corporation and Delphi Display Systems, Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Quick Service Restaurant Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Quick Service Restaurant Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Quick Service Restaurant Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hardware
Software
Global Quick Service Restaurant Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Quick Service Restaurant Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Single Restaurant
Multi-unit Restaurant
Global Quick Service Restaurant Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Quick Service Restaurant Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Quick Service Restaurant Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Quick Service Restaurant Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Verifone Systems Inc
NCR Corporation
Cognizant
PAR Technology Corporation
NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.
LG
Panasonic Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Delphi Display Systems, Inc
HM Electronics, Inc.
Revel Systems
PAX Technology
SZZT Electronics
Shenzhen Xinguodu
