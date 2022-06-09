Tax Filing Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tax Filing Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Tax Filing Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tax Filing Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tax Filing Software include Avalara, SOVOS, H&R Block, Intuit, Xero, Thomson Reuters, Wolters Kluwer, Drake Software and Longview, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tax Filing Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tax Filing Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tax Filing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Global Tax Filing Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tax Filing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME
Large Enterprise
Global Tax Filing Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Tax Filing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tax Filing Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tax Filing Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Avalara
SOVOS
H&R Block
Intuit
Xero
Thomson Reuters
Wolters Kluwer
Drake Software
Longview
TaxSlayer
TaxJar
Canopy
TaxACT
Rethink Solutions
ClearTAX
Webtel
Inspur
Seapower
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tax Filing Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tax Filing Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tax Filing Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tax Filing Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tax Filing Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tax Filing Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tax Filing Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tax Filing Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Tax Filing Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Tax Filing Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tax Filing Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tax Filing Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tax Filing Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Tax Filing S
