Insurance Data Analytics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Insurance Data Analytics in Global, including the following market information:
Global Insurance Data Analytics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Insurance Data Analytics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Insurance Data Analytics include Deloitte, Verisk Analytics, IBM, SAP AG, LexisNexis, PwC, Guidewire, RSM and SAS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Insurance Data Analytics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Insurance Data Analytics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Insurance Data Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Service
Software
Global Insurance Data Analytics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Insurance Data Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pricing Premiums
Prevent and Reduce Fraud
Others
Global Insurance Data Analytics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Insurance Data Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Insurance Data Analytics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Insurance Data Analytics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Deloitte
Verisk Analytics
IBM
SAP AG
LexisNexis
PwC
Guidewire
RSM
SAS
Pegasystems
Majesco
Tableau
OpenText
Oracle
TIBCO Software
ReSource Pro
BOARD International
Vertafore
Qlik
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Insurance Data Analytics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Insurance Data Analytics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Insurance Data Analytics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Insurance Data Analytics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Insurance Data Analytics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Insurance Data Analytics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Insurance Data Analytics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Insurance Data Analytics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Insurance Data Analytics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Insurance Data Analytics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insurance Data Analytics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Insurance Data Analytics Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insurance Data Analytics Companies
