Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip in Global, including the following market information:
Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Precision Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip include Qualcomm, Broadcom, Mediatek, U-blox, STM, Intel and Furuno Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High Precision
Standard Precision
Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Smartphones
Tablets
Personal Navigation Devices
In-Vehicle Systems
Wearable Devices
Digital Cameras
Others
Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Qualcomm
Broadcom
Mediatek
U-blox
STM
Intel
Furuno Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Players in Global Market
