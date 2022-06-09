Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip in Global, including the following market information:

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-navigation-satellite-system-chip-forecast-2022-2028-258

The global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Precision Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip include Qualcomm, Broadcom, Mediatek, U-blox, STM, Intel and Furuno Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Precision

Standard Precision

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Smartphones

Tablets

Personal Navigation Devices

In-Vehicle Systems

Wearable Devices

Digital Cameras

Others

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Qualcomm

Broadcom

Mediatek

U-blox

STM

Intel

Furuno Electric

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-navigation-satellite-system-chip-forecast-2022-2028-258

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Players in Global Market

3.6.1

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-navigation-satellite-system-chip-forecast-2022-2028-258

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global and China Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market Size Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Chip Industry Research Report 2021 Segmented by Major Market Players, Types, Applications and Countries Forecast to 2027