Industrial CAD Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
There are hundreds of CAD (computer-aided design) software on the market today. Some are simple or intended for personal use, while others come as software suites filled with multiple applications in one package to help companies cope with product design on an industrial scale.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial CAD in Global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial CAD Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial CAD market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Web Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial CAD include Dassault Syst?mes, National Instruments, Autodesk, ANSYS, Siemens, Onshape, Kubotek3D, PTC and Adobe and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial CAD companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial CAD Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Industrial CAD Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Web Based
Cloud Based
Global Industrial CAD Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Industrial CAD Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Industrial CAD Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Industrial CAD Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial CAD revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial CAD revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dassault Syst?mes
National Instruments
Autodesk
ANSYS
Siemens
Onshape
Kubotek3D
PTC
Adobe
Pixologic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial CAD Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial CAD Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial CAD Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial CAD Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial CAD Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial CAD Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial CAD Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial CAD Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial CAD Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Industrial CAD Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial CAD Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial CAD Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial CAD Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Industrial CAD Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Web Based
