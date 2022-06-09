Fiberglass Recycling Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Research has lead to methods such as grinding, incineration, and pyrolysis being used for recycling fiberglass. The recycled fiberglass finds its way in various industries and can be used in various end products. For instance, recycled fibers have been effective in reducing shrinkage in concrete thereby increasing its durability.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiberglass Recycling in Global, including the following market information:

Global Fiberglass Recycling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-fiberglass-recycling-forecast-2022-2028-754

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fiberglass Recycling market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Grinding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fiberglass Recycling include American Fiber Green Products, Global Fiberglass Solutions (GFSI), MIT-RCF (Materials Innovation Technologies), Geocycle, Owens Corning, Eco-Wolf, Plasti-Fab, Ucomposites and Carbon Conversions. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fiberglass Recycling companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fiberglass Recycling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fiberglass Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Grinding

Incineration

Pyrolysis

Global Fiberglass Recycling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fiberglass Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Global Fiberglass Recycling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Fiberglass Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fiberglass Recycling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fiberglass Recycling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

American Fiber Green Products

Global Fiberglass Solutions (GFSI)

MIT-RCF (Materials Innovation Technologies)

Geocycle

Owens Corning

Eco-Wolf

Plasti-Fab

Ucomposites

Carbon Conversions

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-fiberglass-recycling-forecast-2022-2028-754

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fiberglass Recycling Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fiberglass Recycling Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fiberglass Recycling Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fiberglass Recycling Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fiberglass Recycling Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fiberglass Recycling Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fiberglass Recycling Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fiberglass Recycling Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiberglass Recycling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Fiberglass Recycling Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Recycling Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiberglass Recycling Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Recycling Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-fiberglass-recycling-forecast-2022-2028-754

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Fiberglass Recycling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027