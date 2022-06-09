Global Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

On-premises

Cloud-based

Segment by Application

Small Business

Medium-sized Business

Large Business

By Company

Acronis

Actifio

Altaro

Arcserve

Asigra

Axcient

Barracuda

Carbonite

MSP360

Commvault

Datto

Dell EMC

Druva

FalconStor

IBM

Infrascale

Micro Focus

NAKIVO

NovaStor

StorageCraft

Unitrends

Veeam

Veritas

Zerto

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 On-premises

1.2.3 Cloud-based

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Small Business

1.3.3 Medium-sized Business

1.3.4 Large Business

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Industry Trends

2.3.2 Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Drivers

2.3.3 Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Challenges

2.3.4 Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Players by Revenue



