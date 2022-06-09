Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Platform Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Platform in Global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Platform Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Platform market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solution Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Platform include DocuSign Inc., Fluix, Kofax Inc., Captricity, Box, Namirial Spa, ZorroSign Inc., Insight Enterprises Inc. and AssureSign LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Platform companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Platform Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solution

Service

Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Platform Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

IT and Telecommunication

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Transportation

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Platform Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Platform Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Platform revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Platform revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DocuSign Inc.

Fluix

Kofax Inc.

Captricity

Box

Namirial Spa

ZorroSign Inc.

Insight Enterprises Inc.

AssureSign LLC

ThinkSmart LLC

eOriginal, Inc.

Euronovate S.A.

DocuFirst

OneSpan

HelloSign

Accusoft Corporation

Connective

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Platform Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Platform Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Platform Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Platform Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Platform Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Platform Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Platform Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Platform Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Platform Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Platform Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Transaction

