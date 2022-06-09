Leisure and Hospitality Buildings Construction Market in Pakistan – Market Size and Forecasts to 2025 (including New Construction, Repair and Maintenance, Refurbishment and Demolition and Materials, Equipment and Services costs)

Summary

The leisure and hospitality buildings construction sector in Pakistan registered a positive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.55% during the period 2016 to 2020 with an output value of PKR21,389.72 million in 2020, a decrease of 9.36% over 2019. The sector achieved its strongest performance in 2016 when it grew by 19.68% over the previous year and its weakest performance in 2020, when it decreased by 9.36% over 2019.

Latest Research Report, the Leisure and Hospitality Buildings Construction Market in Pakistan – Market Size and Forecasts to 2025 (including New Construction, Repair and Maintenance, Refurbishment and Demolition and Materials, Equipment and Services costs) is a broad level market review of Leisure and Hospitality Buildings construction market in Pakistan.

The report depicts Leisure and Hospitality Buildings as The construction of buildings used for accommodation, foodservice and indoor leisure activities. This includes hotels, motels, casinos, restaurants, leisure centers, gyms, theatres, conference facilities, exhibition centers, stadium buildings and arenas, and cinemas.

This research handbook provides historic and forecast market data for the Leisure and Hospitality Buildings construction market in Pakistan, with a detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by cost type (construction materials, construction equipment and construction services). It provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2016-2020 and an illustrative forecast to 2025.

It also provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the Leisure and Hospitality Buildings construction market in Pakistan. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Pakistan construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.

Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of the country.

*Note: Certain content / sections in the research handbook may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.

Scope

– Overview of the leisure and hospitality buildings construction market in Pakistan.

– Historic (2016 through 2020) and forecast (2021 through 2025) construction market output values are provided.

– A detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by cost types (construction materials, construction equipment and construction services) across the leisure and hospitality buildings market and the data is provided for both historic and forecast periods.

Reasons to Buy

– Enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures detailing construction type.

– Provides you with a breakdown of the market by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition).

– Provides you with a breakdown of the construction market by cost type (construction materials, construction equipment and construction services).

– Allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given.

– The broad but detailed perspective will help all the players in the construction activity to understand and succeed in the challenging construction market.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Leisure and Hospitality Buildings Construction Construction: Market Analytics

2.1 Leisure and Hospitality Buildings Construction Output Value, 2016 – 2020

2.2 Leisure and Hospitality Buildings Construction Output Value Forecast, 2020 – 2025

2.3 Leisure and Hospitality Buildings Construction Output, by Cost Component

2.3.1 Leisure and Hospitality Buildings Construction Output, by Cost Component, 2016 – 2020

2.3.2 Leisure and Hospitality Buildings Construction Output Forecast, by Cost Component, 2021 – 2025

3 Leisure and Hospitality Buildings Construction Output: Analysis by Construction Type

3.1 New Construction Output Value, 2016 – 2020

3.2 New Construction Output Value Forecast, 2020 – 2025

3.3 New Construction Output Value by Cost Component

3.3.1 New Construction Output, by Cost Component, 2016 – 2020

3.3.2 New Construction Output Forecast, by Cost Component, 2021 – 2025

3.4 Repair and Maintenance Output Value, 2016 – 2020

3.5 Repair and Maintenance Output value Forecast, 2020- 2025

3.6 Repair and Maintenance Output, by Cost Component

3.6.1 Repair and Maintenance Output, by Cost Component, 2016 – 2020

3.6.2 Repair and Maintenance Output Forecast, by Cost Component, 2021 – 2025

3.7 Refurbishment Construction Output Value, 2016 – 2020

3.8 Refurbishment Construction Output Value Forecast, 2020- 2025

3.9 Refurbishment Construction Output, by Cost Component

3.9.1 Refurbishment Construction Output, by Cost Component, 2016 – 2020

3.9.2 Refur

