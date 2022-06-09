Global and United States Commercial Avionics Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Commercial Avionics market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Avionics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Commercial Avionics market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Very Large Aircraft
Wide Body Aircraft
Narrow Aircraft
Rotary Wing Aircraft
Segment by Application
Integrated Modular Avionics
Avionics Full Duplex Switched Ethernet
Cockpit Systems
Cabin Systems
Flight Control & Emergency
Navigation
Surveillance
Electrical Systems
Communication Systems
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Panasonic Avionics Corporation
Honeywell Aerospace
Universal Avionics System Corporation
United Technologies Corporation
General Electronics
L-3 Communications
Rockwell Collins
Diehl Aerospace GmbH
Astronautics Corporation of America
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Commercial Avionics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Commercial Avionics Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Very Large Aircraft
1.2.3 Wide Body Aircraft
1.2.4 Narrow Aircraft
1.2.5 Rotary Wing Aircraft
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Commercial Avionics Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Integrated Modular Avionics
1.3.3 Avionics Full Duplex Switched Ethernet
1.3.4 Cockpit Systems
1.3.5 Cabin Systems
1.3.6 Flight Control & Emergency
1.3.7 Navigation
1.3.8 Surveillance
1.3.9 Electrical Systems
1.3.10 Communication Systems
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Commercial Avionics Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Commercial Avionics Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Commercial Avionics Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Commercial Avionics, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Commercial Avionics Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Commercial Avionics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Commercial Avionics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Commercial Avionics Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Commercial Avionics Sales For
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/