Global and United States Commercial Avionics Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Commercial Avionics market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Avionics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Commercial Avionics market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

 

Very Large Aircraft

 

Wide Body Aircraft

Narrow Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Segment by Application

Integrated Modular Avionics

Avionics Full Duplex Switched Ethernet

Cockpit Systems

Cabin Systems

Flight Control & Emergency

Navigation

Surveillance

Electrical Systems

Communication Systems

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Honeywell Aerospace

Universal Avionics System Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

General Electronics

L-3 Communications

Rockwell Collins

Diehl Aerospace GmbH

Astronautics Corporation of America

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Commercial Avionics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Commercial Avionics Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Very Large Aircraft
1.2.3 Wide Body Aircraft
1.2.4 Narrow Aircraft
1.2.5 Rotary Wing Aircraft
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Commercial Avionics Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Integrated Modular Avionics
1.3.3 Avionics Full Duplex Switched Ethernet
1.3.4 Cockpit Systems
1.3.5 Cabin Systems
1.3.6 Flight Control & Emergency
1.3.7 Navigation
1.3.8 Surveillance
1.3.9 Electrical Systems
1.3.10 Communication Systems
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Commercial Avionics Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Commercial Avionics Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Commercial Avionics Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Commercial Avionics, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Commercial Avionics Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Commercial Avionics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Commercial Avionics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Commercial Avionics Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Commercial Avionics Sales For

 

