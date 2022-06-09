Artificial Intelligence in Inventory Management Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Intelligence in Inventory Management in Global, including the following market information:

Global Artificial Intelligence in Inventory Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Artificial Intelligence in Inventory Management market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Surveillance Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence in Inventory Management include Microsoft, Google, SAP S.E., Salesforce, Accenture, IBM, InVerita, Inter and Matellio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Artificial Intelligence in Inventory Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artificial Intelligence in Inventory Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Inventory Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Surveillance Systems

Autonomous Robots

Others

Global Artificial Intelligence in Inventory Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Inventory Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Medcines

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Artificial Intelligence in Inventory Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Inventory Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Artificial Intelligence in Inventory Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artificial Intelligence in Inventory Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Microsoft

Google

SAP S.E.

Salesforce

Accenture

IBM

InVerita

Inter

Matellio

RedWood

SCCG

Cogito

Altexsoft

Remi AI

Maruti Techlabs

Marble

Whole Link Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Artificial Intelligence in Inventory Management Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Inventory Management Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Inventory Management Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Inventory Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Inventory Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Artificial Intelligence in Inventory Management Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Artificial Intelligence in Inventory Management Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Inventory Management Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Intelligence in Inventory Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Artificial Intelligence in Inventory Management Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3

