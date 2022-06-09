Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Irrigation Controller Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems include Telsco Industries Inc. (Weathermatic), Rain Bird Corporation, HydroPoint Data Systems, Netafim Ltd., The Toro Company, Rachio Inc., Galcon Ltd., Orbit Irrigation Products Inc. and Hunter Industries Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Irrigation Controller

Flow Meters

Sensors

Others

Global Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Greenhouse

Turf and Landscape

Golf Courses

Others

Global Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Telsco Industries Inc. (Weathermatic)

Rain Bird Corporation

HydroPoint Data Systems

Netafim Ltd.

The Toro Company

Rachio Inc.

Galcon Ltd.

Orbit Irrigation Products Inc.

Hunter Industries Inc.

Valmont Industries, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Open Field Smart Irrig

