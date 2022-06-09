AI in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of AI in Smartphone and Wearable in Global, including the following market information:
Global AI in Smartphone and Wearable Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global AI in Smartphone and Wearable market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Smartphone & Tablet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of AI in Smartphone and Wearable include Lenovo, Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi and Samsung, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the AI in Smartphone and Wearable companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global AI in Smartphone and Wearable Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global AI in Smartphone and Wearable Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Smartphone & Tablet
Wearable
Others
Global AI in Smartphone and Wearable Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global AI in Smartphone and Wearable Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Logistics
Healthcare
Transportations
Automotive
Retail
BFSI
Aerospace
Consumer Electronics
Oil & Gas
Others
Global AI in Smartphone and Wearable Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global AI in Smartphone and Wearable Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies AI in Smartphone and Wearable revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies AI in Smartphone and Wearable revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lenovo
Apple
Huawei
Xiaomi
Samsung
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 AI in Smartphone and Wearable Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global AI in Smartphone and Wearable Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global AI in Smartphone and Wearable Overall Market Size
2.1 Global AI in Smartphone and Wearable Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global AI in Smartphone and Wearable Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top AI in Smartphone and Wearable Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global AI in Smartphone and Wearable Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global AI in Smartphone and Wearable Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 AI in Smartphone and Wearable Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies AI in Smartphone and Wearable Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 AI in Smartphone and Wearable Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 AI in Smartphone and Wearable Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
