Global and United States SATCOM Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
SATCOM Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SATCOM Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the SATCOM Equipment market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
SATCOM Modem/Router
SATCOM Receiver
SATCOM Transmitter/Transponder
SATCOM Transceiver
SATCOM Antenna
Others
Segment by Application
Government & Defense
Commercial
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
L3 Technologies
General Dynamics
Harris Corporation
Cobham
Viasat
Gilat Satellite Networks
Campbell Scientific
Hughes Network Systems
Aselsan
Communications & Power Industries
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 SATCOM Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global SATCOM Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 SATCOM Modem/Router
1.2.3 SATCOM Receiver
1.2.4 SATCOM Transmitter/Transponder
1.2.5 SATCOM Transceiver
1.2.6 SATCOM Antenna
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global SATCOM Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Government & Defense
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global SATCOM Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global SATCOM Equipment Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global SATCOM Equipment Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global SATCOM Equipment, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 SATCOM Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global SATCOM Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global SATCOM Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 SATCOM Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global SATCOM Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global SATCOM Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global SATCOM Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top SATCOM Equipment Manufacturers by Sales
