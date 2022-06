Retail Buildings Construction Market in Switzerland – Market Size and Forecasts to 2025 (including New Construction, Repair and Maintenance, Refurbishment and Demolition and Materials, Equipment and Services costs)

Summary

The retail buildings construction sector in Switzerland registered a positive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 0.59% during the period 2016 to 2020 with an output value of CHF4,776.58 million in 2020, a decrease of 3.94% over 2019. The sector achieved its strongest performance in 2018 when it grew by 2.50% over the previous year and its weakest performance in 2020, when it decreased by 3.94% over 2019.

Latest Research Report, the Retail Buildings Construction Market in Switzerland – Market Size and Forecasts to 2025 (including New Construction, Repair and Maintenance, Refurbishment and Demolition and Materials, Equipment and Services costs) is a broad level market review of Retail Buildings construction market in Switzerland.

The report depicts Retail Buildings as Buildings where physical goods are sold. This includes, but is not limited to, shops, malls, department stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and garages and service stations. It excludes foodservice facilities, except where those facilities are components of larger retail developments.

This research handbook provides historic and forecast market data for the Retail Buildings construction market in Switzerland, with a detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by cost type (construction materials, construction equipment and construction services). It provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2016-2020 and an illustrative forecast to 2025.

It also provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the Retail Buildings construction market in Switzerland. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Switzerland construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.

Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of the country.

*Note: Certain content / sections in the research handbook may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.

Scope

– Overview of the retail buildings construction market in Switzerland.

– Historic (2016 through 2020) and forecast (2021 through 2025) construction market output values are provided.

– A detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by cost types (construction materials, construction equipment and construction services) across the retail buildings market and the data is provided for both historic and forecast periods.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Retail Buildings Construction: Market Analytics

2.1 Retail Buildings Construction Output Value, 2016 – 2020

2.2 Retail Buildings Construction Output Value Forecast, 2020 – 2025

2.3 Retail Buildings Construction Output, by Cost Component

2.3.1 Retail Buildings Construction Output, by Cost Component, 2016 – 2020

2.3.2 Retail Buildings Construction Output Forecast, by Cost Component, 2021 – 2025

3 Retail Buildings Construction Output: Analysis by Construction Type

3.1 New Construction Output Value, 2016 – 2020

3.2 New Construction Output Value Forecast, 2020 – 2025

3.3 New Construction Output Value by Cost Component

3.3.1 New Construction Output, by Cost Component, 2016 – 2020

3.3.2 New Construction Output Forecast, by Cost Component, 2021 – 2025

3.4 Repair and Maintenance Output Value, 2016 – 2020

3.5 Repair and Maintenance Output value Forecast, 2020- 2025

3.6 Repair and Maintenance Output, by Cost Component

3.6.1 Repair and Maintenance Output, by Cost Component, 2016 – 2020

3.6.2 Repair and Maintenance Output Forecast, by Cost Component, 2021 – 2025

3.7 Refurbishment Construction Output Value, 2016 – 2020

3.8 Refurbishment Construction Output Value Forecast, 2020- 2025

3.9 Refurbishment Construction Output, by Cost Component

3.9.1 Refurbishment Construction Output, by Cost Component, 2016 – 2020

3.9.2 Refurbishment Construction Output Forecast, by Cost Component, 2021 – 2025

3.10 Demolition Construction Output Value, 2016 – 2020

3.11 De

