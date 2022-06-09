Lighting Control Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lighting Control Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Lighting Control Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lighting Control Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Visual Control Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lighting Control Software include Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Acuity Brands, Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, Cree, Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, Zumtobel Group, Honeywell International Inc., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Softdel System Pte. Ltd. and LSI Industries and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lighting Control Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lighting Control Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Lighting Control Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Visual Control Software

Photometric Study Software

Global Lighting Control Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Lighting Control Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing Industries

Theatres

Architectural Firms

Colleges & Universities

Government Projects

Private Concerts

Other

Global Lighting Control Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Lighting Control Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lighting Control Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lighting Control Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Acuity Brands, Inc.

OSRAM Licht AG, Cree, Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated

Zumtobel Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc

Softdel System Pte. Ltd.

LSI Industries

Cree

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lighting Control Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lighting Control Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lighting Control Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lighting Control Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lighting Control Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lighting Control Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lighting Control Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lighting Control Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Lighting Control Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Lighting Control Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lighting Control Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lighting Control Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lighting Control Software Companies

