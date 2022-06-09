Lighting Control Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lighting Control Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Lighting Control Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lighting Control Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Visual Control Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lighting Control Software include Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Acuity Brands, Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, Cree, Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, Zumtobel Group, Honeywell International Inc., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Softdel System Pte. Ltd. and LSI Industries and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lighting Control Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lighting Control Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Lighting Control Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Visual Control Software
Photometric Study Software
Global Lighting Control Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Lighting Control Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Manufacturing Industries
Theatres
Architectural Firms
Colleges & Universities
Government Projects
Private Concerts
Other
Global Lighting Control Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Lighting Control Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lighting Control Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lighting Control Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Philips Lighting Holding B.V.
Acuity Brands, Inc.
OSRAM Licht AG, Cree, Inc.
Hubbell Incorporated
Zumtobel Group
Honeywell International Inc.
Lutron Electronics Co., Inc
Softdel System Pte. Ltd.
LSI Industries
Cree
