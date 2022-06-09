LTE IoT Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of LTE IoT in Global, including the following market information:

Global LTE IoT Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global LTE IoT market was valued at 1717.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6659.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

LTE-M Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of LTE IoT include Vodafone, Telstra, MediaTek, Sierra Wireless, Orange, T-Mobile, PureSoftware and Actility, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the LTE IoT companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global LTE IoT Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global LTE IoT Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

LTE-M

NB-IoT

Global LTE IoT Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global LTE IoT Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Smart Manufacturing

Connected Logistics

Smart Home and Consumer Electronics

Connected Healthcare

Smart Transportation

Smart Retail

Other

Global LTE IoT Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global LTE IoT Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies LTE IoT revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies LTE IoT revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vodafone

Telstra

MediaTek

Sierra Wireless

Orange

T-Mobile

PureSoftware

Actility

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 LTE IoT Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global LTE IoT Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global LTE IoT Overall Market Size

2.1 Global LTE IoT Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global LTE IoT Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top LTE IoT Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global LTE IoT Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global LTE IoT Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 LTE IoT Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies LTE IoT Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LTE IoT Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 LTE IoT Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 LTE IoT Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global LTE IoT Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 LTE-M

4.1.3 NB-IoT

4.2 By Type – Global LTE IoT Revenue & Forecasts

