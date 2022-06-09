Global Cognitive Robotic Process Automation Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Cognitive Robotic Process Automation market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cognitive Robotic Process Automation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Services

Platform

Segment by Application

Finance and Banking

Telecom and IT Services

Insurance and Healthcare

Others

By Company

Blue Prism

Automation Anywhere

IPsoft

NICE Systems

UiPath

Verint System

Pegasystems

Kryon Systems

Kofax

Thoughtonomy

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

