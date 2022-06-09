Global High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market was valued at 147.5 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

High purity electronic grade phosphoric acid belongs to high purity phosphoric acid. It is widely used in large-scale integrated circuits, thin-film liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and other microelectronics industry. It is mainly used for chip cleaning and etching. High purity Electronic grade phosphoric acid for cleaning and engraving of electronic wafer production processes (IC Level).The global high purity electronic grade phosphoric acid industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan, such as Arkema, Solvay, ICL Performance Products, RIN KAGAKU KOGYO and Rasa Industries. At present, Arkema is the world leader, holding 21% production market share in 2019. High purity electronic grade phosphoric acid downstream is wide and recently high purity electronic grade phosphoric acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Cleaning, Etching and Others. Globally, the high purity electronic grade phosphoric acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for Cleaning. Cleaning and Etching accounts for nearly 95% of total downstream consumption of high purity electronic grade phosphoric acid in global.

By Market Verdors:

Arkema

Solvay

ICL Performance Products

OCI Chemical

Rin Kagaku Kogyo

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group

Chengxing Group

Rasa Industries

By Types:

2 N

3 N

By Applications:

Cleaning

Etching

