Global Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT) market was valued at 855.45 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.49% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

PTT (polytrimethylene terephthalate) is a thermoplastic that can be spun into both fibers and yarns etc. PTT belongs to a class called aromatic polyesters. Polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT) is an linear aromatic polyester made by the polycondensation of 1, 3-propanediol (PDO) and purified terephthalic acid (PTA). Across the world, the major players cover DuPont, Teijin Frontier, Shenghong Group, GLORY, etc. There are four larger manufacturers in the market.

DuPont maintained its largest position, which makes up about 60% market share in terms of revenue in 2019. The market for Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT) consumption divided into five geographic regions: In North America, total Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT) accounted for about 29%. In the Europe, total Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT) accounted for about 31%. The market in Asia Pacific Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT) accounted for nearly 30%, in Central & Central South America about 6% and in global other region about 3%.

