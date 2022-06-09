Global Decorative Laminates Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Decorative Laminates market was valued at 6456.09 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.98% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Decorative laminates are laminated products used as furniture surface materials or wall paneling.North America is anticipated to account for significant share of the market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is estimated to be a rapidly growing region of the decorative laminates market, owing to the rise in demand for these laminates from residential and non-residential sectors. Increase in disposable income, economic growth, rise in standard of living, and growth in residential construction are some of the factors driving the market in Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa is likely to be an attractive region of the decorative laminates market during the forecast period owing to the increase in the number of tourist hotels and growth in the construction industry in the region.

By Market Verdors:

Advanced Technology(US)

Arpa Industriale S.p.A. (Italy)

Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand)

Omnova Solutions Incorporation (US)

Greenlam Industries Limited (India)

Merino Industries Limited (India)

Wilsonart LLC (US)

Abet Laminati S.p.A. (Italy)

Archidply Industries Limited (India)

FunderMax Gmbh (Europe)

Panolam Industries International(US)

Stylam Industries Limited (India)

Witex Flooring Products GmbH (Germany)

Uniboard Canada(Canada)

Laminex Group Pty Limited (Australia)

By Types:

High-pressure Laminate

Low-pressure Laminate

By Applications:

Furniture

Flooring

