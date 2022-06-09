Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoplastic Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings include Akzonobel, LyondellBasell, Korea Petrochemical Ind. Co., LTD., Axalta, 3M, Sherwin-Williams, KCC Corporation, Jotun Powder Coatings and Shawcor. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermoplastic Coatings

Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings

Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas

Industrial

Chemical Processing

Municipal Water Supply

Others

Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Akzonobel

LyondellBasell

Korea Petrochemical Ind. Co., LTD.

Axalta

3M

Sherwin-Williams

KCC Corporation

Jotun Powder Coatings

Shawcor

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Adhesi

