Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermoplastic Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings include Akzonobel, LyondellBasell, Korea Petrochemical Ind. Co., LTD., Axalta, 3M, Sherwin-Williams, KCC Corporation, Jotun Powder Coatings and Shawcor. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Thermoplastic Coatings
Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings
Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil and Gas
Industrial
Chemical Processing
Municipal Water Supply
Others
Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Akzonobel
LyondellBasell
Korea Petrochemical Ind. Co., LTD.
Axalta
3M
Sherwin-Williams
KCC Corporation
Jotun Powder Coatings
Shawcor
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesive Resin for Steel Pipe External Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
