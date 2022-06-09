Global Barbituric Acid Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Barbituric Acid market was valued at 19.53 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.23% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Barbituric acid or malonylurea or 6-hydroxyuracil is an organic compound based on a pyrimidine heterocyclic skeleton. It is an odorless powder soluble in water. Barbituric acid is the parent compound of barbiturate drugs, although barbituric acid itself is not pharmacologically active.China is the world`s largest exporting country. Netherlands, Germany, India, USA and Japan need to import from China to meet the needs of the downstream vitamin or pharmaceutical industry. BASF and DSM are the world`s largest consumers of barbituric acid due to their vitamin synthesis business.

By Market Verdors:

Zhengzhou Lifeng Chemical

Hebei Chengxin

By Types:

Pharmaceutical Grade Barbituric Acid

Industrial Grade Barbituric Acid

By Applications:

VB2

Barbiturate

Dye Intermediates

