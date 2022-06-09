2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone (CAS 42523-29-5) is a dark red crystal with a molecular formula of C13H8O3. It is an important pharmaceutical intermediate and material functional monomer. It can be used in the pharmaceutical industry to synthesize anti-tumor, sympathetic inhibitor, etc. It is used in agriculture to synthesize herbicides and pesticides etc. It can be used to synthesize bisphenol products in the plastics industry, as a stabilizer and plasticizer in the polymerization process, and to prepare functional polymer materials. In the field of liquid crystal materials, it can be used to synthesize new organic compounds with mesogenic phenomena that are easy to produce, and shows a good application prospect.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone in global, including the following market information:

Global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone include Changzhou Xingsheng Technology, Tianmen Chutian Fine Chemical, Biosynth Carbosynth, Caming Pharmaceutical, Hairui Chemical, UIV Chem, Shanxi Meixilin Pharmaceutical and Suzhou ChemWe, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Others

Global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Agriculture

Plastic

Liquid Crystal Material

Others

Global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Changzhou Xingsheng Technology

Tianmen Chutian Fine Chemical

Biosynth Carbosynth

Caming Pharmaceutical

Hairui Chemical

UIV Chem

Shanxi Meixilin Pharmaceutical

Suzhou ChemWe

