2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone (CAS 42523-29-5) is a dark red crystal with a molecular formula of C13H8O3. It is an important pharmaceutical intermediate and material functional monomer. It can be used in the pharmaceutical industry to synthesize anti-tumor, sympathetic inhibitor, etc. It is used in agriculture to synthesize herbicides and pesticides etc. It can be used to synthesize bisphenol products in the plastics industry, as a stabilizer and plasticizer in the polymerization process, and to prepare functional polymer materials. In the field of liquid crystal materials, it can be used to synthesize new organic compounds with mesogenic phenomena that are easy to produce, and shows a good application prospect.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone in global, including the following market information:
Global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone include Changzhou Xingsheng Technology, Tianmen Chutian Fine Chemical, Biosynth Carbosynth, Caming Pharmaceutical, Hairui Chemical, UIV Chem, Shanxi Meixilin Pharmaceutical and Suzhou ChemWe, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity 98%
Purity 99%
Others
Global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medicine
Agriculture
Plastic
Liquid Crystal Material
Others
Global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Changzhou Xingsheng Technology
Tianmen Chutian Fine Chemical
Biosynth Carbosynth
Caming Pharmaceutical
Hairui Chemical
UIV Chem
Shanxi Meixilin Pharmaceutical
Suzhou ChemWe
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2,7-Dihydroxy-9-Fluorenone Companies
