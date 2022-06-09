1-Naphthoyl Chloride Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

1-Naphthoyl Chloride (CAS 879-18-5) is a colorless transparent liquid with the molecular formula C11H7ClO. It is an organic intermediate that can be used in acylation reactions. It can be used for the preparation of 1-pentyl-3-(1 naphthoyl) indole, a novel pharmaceutical intermediate.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1-Naphthoyl Chloride in global, including the following market information:

The global 1-Naphthoyl Chloride market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1-Naphthoyl Chloride include Changzhou Xingsheng Technology, Biosynth Carbosynth, Changzhou Wujin Minghuang Chemical, BLD Pharmatech, Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical and Shanghai Shize Biological Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1-Naphthoyl Chloride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1-Naphthoyl Chloride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 1-Naphthoyl Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global 1-Naphthoyl Chloride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 1-Naphthoyl Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global 1-Naphthoyl Chloride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 1-Naphthoyl Chloride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1-Naphthoyl Chloride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1-Naphthoyl Chloride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1-Naphthoyl Chloride Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1-Naphthoyl Chloride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1-Naphthoyl Chloride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1-Naphthoyl Chloride Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1-Naphthoyl Chloride Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1-Naphthoyl Chloride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1-Naphthoyl Chloride Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1-Naphthoyl Chloride Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1-Naphthoyl Chloride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1-Naphthoyl Chloride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1-Naphthoyl Chloride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1-Naphthoyl Chloride Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1-Naphthoyl Chloride Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1-Naphthoyl Chloride Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

