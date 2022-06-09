Global and China Aluminum Butterfly Valves Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Aluminum Butterfly Valves market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Butterfly Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the Aluminum Butterfly Valves market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type

Manual

Electric

Others

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Water Treatment

Construction

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Emerson

Flowserve

Cameron

Kitz

KSB

Johnson Controls

AVK

ADAMS

Crane

IMI

Parker Hannifin

Tomoe

Bray

Watts Water Technologies

Circor

Zwick

Maezawa Industries

Diefei

Kirloskar

ARI

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminum Butterfly Valves Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Aluminum Butterfly Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Manual

1.2.3 Electric

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Aluminum Butterfly Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Power Generation

1.3.4 Water Treatment

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Aluminum Butterfly Valves Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Aluminum Butterfly Valves Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Aluminum Butterfly Valves Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Aluminum Butterfly Valves, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Aluminum Butterfly Valves Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Aluminum Butterfly Valves Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Aluminum Butterfly Valves Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Aluminum Butterfly Valves Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Aluminum Butterfly Valves Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Aluminum Butterfly Valves Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Aluminum Butterfly Valves Competitor Landscape by Player

