Global Nurse Call Device Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Nurse Call Device market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nurse Call Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Nurse Call Device market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, with Automatic Detection accounting for % of the Nurse Call Device global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Hospital was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Nurse Call Device Scope and Market Size

Nurse Call Device market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nurse Call Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Nurse Call Device market size by players, by Plating Thickness and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357543/nurse-call-device

Segment by Type

with Automatic Detection

Without Automatic Detection

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Televic Healthcare

Modern Edge Technologies

ZKR

Hillrom

Reanimed Teknik Tibbi Sistemler Ltd Sti

NAM system a.s.

Intercall Systems

Pelican

SEWA

Bondhtech Systems & Solutions

Multitone

Cornell

Ackermann

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Marine Soft-Sided Coolerswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Marine Soft-Sided Coolerssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Nurse Call Devicecompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Nurse Call Device Product Introduction

1.2 Global Nurse Call Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Nurse Call Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Nurse Call Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Nurse Call Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Nurse Call Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Nurse Call Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Nurse Call Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Nurse Call Device in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Nurse Call Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Nurse Call Device Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Nurse Call Device Industry Trends

1.5.2 Nurse Call Device Market Drivers

1.5.3 Nurse Call Device Market Challenges

1.5.4 Nurse Call Device Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Nurse Call Device Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 with Automatic Detection

2.1.2 Without Automatic Detection

2.2 Global Nurse Call Device Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Nurse Call Device Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Nurse Call Device Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Nurse Call Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Nurse Call Device Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Nurse Call Device Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Nurse Call Device Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Nurse Call Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Nurse Call Device Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospital

3.1.2 Clinic

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Nurse Call Device Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Nurse Call Device Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Nurse Call Device Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Nurse Call Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Nurse Call Device Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Nurse Call Device Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Nurse Call Device Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Nurse Call Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Nurse Call Device Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Nurse Call Device Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Nurse Call Device Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Nurse Call Device Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Nurse Call Device Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Nurse Call Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Nurse Call Device Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Nurse Call Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Nurse Call Device in 2021

4.2.3 Global Nurse Call Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Nurse Call Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Nurse Call Device Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Nurse Call Device Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Nurse Call Device Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Nurse Call Device Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Nurse Call Device Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Nurse Call Device Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Nurse Call Device Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Nurse Call Device Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Nurse Call Device Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Nurse Call Device Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Nurse Call Device Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Nurse Call Device Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Nurse Call Device Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Nurse Call Device Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Nurse Call Device Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Nurse Call Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Nurse Call Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Nurse Call Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Nurse Call Device Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Nurse Call Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Nurse Call Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Nurse Call Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Nurse Call Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Nurse Call Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Nurse Call Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Televic Healthcare

7.1.1 Televic Healthcare Corporation Information

7.1.2 Televic Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Televic Healthcare Nurse Call Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Televic Healthcare Nurse Call Device Products Offered

7.1.5 Televic Healthcare Recent Development

7.2 Modern Edge Technologies

7.2.1 Modern Edge Technologies Corporation Information

7.2.2 Modern Edge Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Modern Edge Technologies Nurse Call Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Modern Edge Technologies Nurse Call Device Products Offered

7.2.5 Modern Edge Technologies Recent Development

7.3 ZKR

7.3.1 ZKR Corporation Information

7.3.2 ZKR Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ZKR Nurse Call Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ZKR Nurse Call Device Products Offered

7.3.5 ZKR Recent Development

7.4 Hillrom

7.4.1 Hillrom Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hillrom Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Hillrom Nurse Call Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hillrom Nurse Call Device Products Offered

7.4.5 Hillrom Recent Development

7.5 Reanimed Teknik Tibbi Sistemler Ltd Sti

7.5.1 Reanimed Teknik Tibbi Sistemler Ltd Sti Corporation Information

7.5.2 Reanimed Teknik Tibbi Sistemler Ltd Sti Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Reanimed Teknik Tibbi Sistemler Ltd Sti Nurse Call Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Reanimed Teknik Tibbi Sistemler Ltd Sti Nurse Call Device Products Offered

7.5.5 Reanimed Teknik Tibbi Sistemler Ltd Sti Recent Development

7.6 NAM system a.s.

7.6.1 NAM system a.s. Corporation Information

7.6.2 NAM system a.s. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 NAM system a.s. Nurse Call Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 NAM system a.s. Nurse Call Device Products Offered

7.6.5 NAM system a.s. Recent Development

7.7 Intercall Systems

7.7.1 Intercall Systems Corporation Information

7.7.2 Intercall Systems Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Intercall Systems Nurse Call Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Intercall Systems Nurse Call Device Products Offered

7.7.5 Intercall Systems Recent Development

7.8 Pelican

7.8.1 Pelican Corporation Information

7.8.2 Pelican Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Pelican Nurse Call Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Pelican Nurse Call Device Products Offered

7.8.5 Pelican Recent Development

7.9 SEWA

7.9.1 SEWA Corporation Information

7.9.2 SEWA Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 SEWA Nurse Call Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 SEWA Nurse Call Device Products Offered

7.9.5 SEWA Recent Development

7.10 Bondhtech Systems & Solutions

7.10.1 Bondhtech Systems & Solutions Corporation Information

7.10.2 Bondhtech Systems & Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Bondhtech Systems & Solutions Nurse Call Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Bondhtech Systems & Solutions Nurse Call Device Products Offered

7.10.5 Bondhtech Systems & Solutions Recent Development

7.11 Multitone

7.11.1 Multitone Corporation Information

7.11.2 Multitone Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Multitone Nurse Call Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Multitone Nurse Call Device Products Offered

7.11.5 Multitone Recent Development

7.12 Cornell

7.12.1 Cornell Corporation Information

7.12.2 Cornell Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Cornell Nurse Call Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Cornell Products Offered

7.12.5 Cornell Recent Development

7.13 Ackermann

7.13.1 Ackermann Corporation Information

7.13.2 Ackermann Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Ackermann Nurse Call Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Ackermann Products Offered

7.13.5 Ackermann Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Nurse Call Device Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Nurse Call Device Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Nurse Call Device Distributors

8.3 Nurse Call Device Production Mode & Process

8.4 Nurse Call Device Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Nurse Call Device Sales Channels

8.4.2 Nurse Call Device Distributors

8.5 Nurse Call Device Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357543/nurse-call-device

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States